Fight breaks out after soccer game between Jewish and Catholic school over anti-semitic slur





A fight broke between two private schools after a heated soccer game.

The game was between a Catholic school and a Jewish school, with the Jewish players saying they were hit with anti-Semitic slurs.

Footage of the troubling incident between the Scheck Hillel Community School and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School in Florida shows players fighting soon after the game ended on Wednesday night, Feb. 15.

The video also includes spectators running from the stands to join the fight.

Parents of the players from the Jewish school asserted that someone said, “Hitler was right” during the fight, and that other opponents spewed different anti-Jewish slurs.

There was reportedly one injury resulting from the confrontation.

The two religious schools issued a joint statement after the video of the fight and the accusations of anti-Semitism began circulating online.

“The Archdiocese of Miami and Scheck Hillel have zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive language and behavior,…