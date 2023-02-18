Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu found dead after going missing in Turkey earthquake

Former Chelsea and Newcastle United forward, Christian Atsu has been found dead after he went missing for days after the earthquakes in Turkey.

The Ghanaian footballer, who played for Hatayspor before his tragic death was one of the star players from the Chelsea academy before heading to Turkey.

The 31-year-old was residing in an apartment in Hatay city which suffered huge damages during the quake.

His club Hatayspor initially reported he was rescued “with injuries” but a day later that position changed.

The news of his death was confirmed by his agent in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet.

“Christian Atsu was found and had unfortunately passed away,” he said through a brief statement on social media.





Atsu was staying in a building with a number of Hatayspor team-mates and officials. The club’s sporting director Taner Savut is also missing.

Atsu scored late in injury time to give Hatayspor a 1-0 win over Istanblul-based Kasimpaşa S.K. in the Turkish league on Feb. 5, earning him…