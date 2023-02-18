Lagos police arrests caregiver caught on tape physically abusing a child at a creche (video)





The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, says a caregiver who was caught on camera assaulting a child in a creche has been arrested.

In a viral video, the caregiver could be seen beating the child for pooing on herself. The beating intensified when the child’s poo stained the caregiver’s dress.

Neighbours recorded the incident and shared the video online. Following the public outcry, the police went in search of the caregiver and arrested her. Confirming her arrest, Hundeyin in a tweet wrote

‘’She has been arrested. Crèche owners need to do better screening of their staff. People entrust their little lovelies to you.”

