Nutty Professor actress Stella Stevens dies aged 84





Stella Stevens has died at the age of 84 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The actress was most known for her roles in The Poseidon Adventure and The Nutty Professor.

Her son, Andrew Stevens, confirmed the news of her passing to Deadline.

Stevens’ manager and close friend, Maria Calabrese, also told the publication in a statement: “It was an honor and a privilege to work with Stella, who was one of the most wonderful and gifted people I have ever worked with.

“While I truly wish I could have done more for her toward the latter years of her career and shared in her frustration as she so wanted to make the leap from a triple threat American icon to producer – her wish, never realized, was to have three original Western scripts produced.

“She was an amazing animal lover, horse wrangler, rock and roller, so ahead of her time and so much more than a sex symbol – which her adoring fans admired her for and understood.

“What a tremendous body of work and…