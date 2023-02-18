Police arrest trigger-happy cop who killed 80-year-old woman in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested the cop, Sergeant Aliyu Yusuf, who killed an 80-year-old Maryam ‘Yerbure’ Abdullahi.

The octogenarian was shot and killed at Doubeli, a surburb in Jimeta-Yola around 9:45pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

It was gathered that the policeman shot the woman while attempting to arrest a youth in the area.

Yusuf, who was on patrol alongside other policemen attached to the Doubelli police division, had accosted the young man believed to be related to the deceased at the entrance of their residence but was resisted by locals who demanded an explanation for his arrest.

During the ensuing argument, Sergeant Yusuf allegedly pulled the trigger to disperse the unruly crowds but instead gunned down the woman while another victim, identified as Arfad, sustained gunshot wounds to the chest.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, who condoled with the deceased’s family on Friday, confirmed that the killer cop has been…