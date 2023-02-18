You are really lucky I left you





Tonto Dikeh has responded to the audio recording her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, shared in which she could be heard saying she would have poisoned him if they were still together.

Responding via her Instagram page, Tonto acknowledged the voice recording, saying Churchill is really lucky she left him. Alleging that he was physically abusive towards her, Tonto said if they were still together and he put his hands on her, it would have been his end.

She also insisted that he is a fraudster who is on the wanted list in the US and the UK.