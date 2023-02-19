Chadian and others arrested as NDLEA recovers 2.6million opioids



No fewer than 2,684,900 pills of tramadol and other pharmaceutical opioids were seized by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, during interdiction operations in some states in the past week.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, February 19, said In Adamawa, a total of 250,000 pills of tramadol and exol-5 as well as 1800ml of codeine neatly concealed in the reserve fuel tank of a trailer from Onitsha, Anambra state were seized at Mubi in Adamawa State and a dealer, Hussaini Ibrahim (a.k.a Bafu) arrested.

While a total of 279,000 pills of tramadol 200mg and 225mg were recovered from a suspect, Hammajan Suleman, along Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi, on Monday 13th February, 376 blocks of skunk weighing 229.36kgs and a Toyota Camry car used in conveying the consignment from Edo state enroute Kano by another suspect, Moses Alabi were handed over to NDLEA by a patrol team of the Nigerian Army, in Lokoja on Tuesday 14th…