Five gunmen and one police officer killed in Anambra police station





Five gunmen and a police officer have been confirmed dead following a gun battle that took place on Sunday morning, February 19, at a police station in Nkwelle Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Nation reported that a resident of the area said the hoodlums came in their numbers and were dressed in “dark” clothing during the attack that occurred around 3:30am.

The resident said;

“The hoodlums arrival to the station followed a gun fire exchange between them and police officers at the station. We heard gun fire. It was intense. We also saw vehicles at the police station burning. “The gun fire exchange resulted in the death of one police officer and two of the attackers were killed. One of the attackers is believed to have sustained an injury.”

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said five armed men and one police operative attached to the station were killed during the operation.

Ikenga further revealed that an office in…