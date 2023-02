Tonto Dikeh has continued to drag her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill on Instagram.

In a post shared on her Instastories, Tonto accused Churchill of stealing their son, King Andre’s “important document” thereby preventing him from visiting his birth country, U.S., while he takes his newborn overseas. She vowed that over her dead body will she allow Churchill “win.”

In her comment section, she stated that she has already filed for sole custody of their son in the US.