Kaduna man masterminds kidnap of his mother, gets N1m as share from N30m ransom

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested members of a notorious six-man kidnap gang including a 30-year-old man, Thomas Yau, who masterminded the abduction of his biological mother.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Mohammed Shehu, who made this known while addressing newsmen at the police headquarters in Gusau, the state capital, said that Yau, was given N1m after the payment of N30 million as a ransom for the release of his mother and three other victims.

The PPRO gave names of the suspects as Thomas Yau, 30, of Makarfi LGA in Kaduna State, Abdulsamad Mohd, 45, Bello Abdullahi, 35, Abubakar Namadi,30, Suleiman Gabriel, 20, and Christopher Gabriel, 20, all of same address.

“On 12th February 2023, Zamfara Police Command through its Community Policing engagement acted on intelligence information that led to the bursting of kidnapping syndicate and the arrest of 6 serial kidnappers who have been terrorizing different villages in Kaduna, Kano and other neighbouring…