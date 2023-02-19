Nigerian woman arrested in Italy for allegedly forcing young women and girls into prostitution by threatening them with ‘Juju’ (video)





Italian police has arrested a Nigerian woman for allegedly forcing young women and girls who arrive from Nigeria, into prostitution by using voodoo locally know as ‘juju,’ as a threat.

The suspect who is believed to be the ‘Madame’ of a sex trafficking ring was arrested in the Puglia province of Foggia on Tuesday, police confirmed in a statement on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Flying squad police in the Sicilian city of Siracusa, in collaboration with police in Foggia, have carried out an operation to arrest a Nigerian woman living in Foggia.

The arrest warrant was issued by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) on February 8 in Catania, Sicily.

The suspect, who is in pre-trial custody, allegedly organized a prostitution ring, recruiting young women in Nigeria and forcing them to work as prostitutes in Italy, according to investigators.

According to police, the young women and girls were forced into prostitution using deceit and voodoo rituals, with death threats…