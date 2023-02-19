Obasanjo’s in-law bags seven-year imprisonment for forgery





Dr John Abebe, the in-law to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has bagged seven years imprisonment for forgery and laundering.

Abebe was sentenced after it was established that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Abebe, who is a younger brother to the late former First Lady, Stella Obasanjo for forgery.

Abebe was first arraigned on July 26, 2018 on a four-count charge of forgery, fabricating evidence, using fabricated evidence and attempt to pervert the course of justice before the Special Offences Court in Ikeja. An oil company, Statoil Nigeria Limited had on June 22, 2010, accused Dr Abebe of forgery.

Statoil Nigeria Limited had alleged that the defendant forged parts of a Net Profit Interest Agreement (NPIA) dated November 30, 1995, which was drafted by British Petroleum (BP).

It was alleged that he “knowingly forged” a November 30, 1995 letter written by BP Exploration Nigeria…