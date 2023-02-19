Olakunle Churchill shares purported audio recording of his ex, Tonto Dikeh, saying she would have poisoned him when they were still together





The social media fight between businessman Olakunle Churchill and his ex, Tonto Dikeh, continues as he just released a purported audio recording of Tonto saying she would have poisoned him when they were still together.

In the audio recording, the lady purported to be Tonto said;

‘’See ehn, If I was still with Churchill till today, Churchill would have died. I would give him rat poison. Simple as that and I will not have any bad feeling or guilt. I will walk away with ‘Oh I am a widow’’ because it was better that I became a widow”

He also shared another purported audio recording of Tonto begging someone to please take care of her son and never allow him to see his father if ever she ‘’goes”. The said audio was initially released after Tonto and her ex boyfriend, Kpokpogiri, broke up.

Listen to the audio recordings below