Planet Bottling Company launches its flagship product, reaktor energy drink

Planet Bottling Company, in collaboration with Monarch Beverages, a major player in over 50 countries worldwide has launched its flagship product, reaktor energy drink in Nigeria.

reaktor Gold Power is a unique energy drink that is being produced in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company. reaktor ambition is to be a game changer brand in the energy drinks business through its unique aspirational brand positioning and functional innovation strategy.









About reaktor Gold Power

Created in 2001 in Atlanta, reaktor’s name comes from the energy inspired by airplane reactors and the brand is accelerating with innovation, repositioning and new market opening in Nigeria.

With a promise to keep your body and mind energized throughout the day, reaktor is an affordable energy drink that speaks to everyone in Nigeria and answering to every energy need.

Its exceptional taste is one that will make you come back for more. Its iconic gold bottle and memorable brand name strongly…