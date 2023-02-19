Rihanna’s father found out about her second pregnancy during halftime show





Ronald Fenty, father of superstar singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, has disclosed that he found out about his daughter’s second pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show like everyother person.

Fenty who disclosed this during an interview with TMZ, said he’s over the moon about his daughter and A$AP Rocky‘s new child and hopes it’s a girl as he has 4 grandsons already. He further revealed that he’s excited at the prospect of having a granddaughter.

According to him, Rihanna got him tickets to the big game without telling him she’s eating for two. He said he was insanely surprised when he spotted the bump from the stands, telling his partner, “Oh my god! My baby girl looks pregnant!”

Fenty also disclosed that he hasn’t been involved with Rihanna and A$AP’s son’s life yet, referring to her super busy schedule and his living in Barbados.