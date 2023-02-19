Three police officers killed as hoodlums attack Anambra police station





Three police officers have been confirmed dead after hoodlums attacked the Anambra State Police Command in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, in the early hours of Saturday, February 18.

According to residents of the area, the hoodlums, who came in large numbers, stormed the police station, began shooting sporadically. and even threw explosive devices and petrol bombs into the police building before gaining entrance, burning part of the building.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the situation has been brought under control as the Command remained resolute to enhance the safety of life and property in the state.

Ikenga lamented the killing of the policemen and called for calm, adding that the police has reinforced security in the area with a view to enhancing the safety of life and property in the state.