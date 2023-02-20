17 passengers rescued as boat capsizes in Lagos



LASWA Management, in a statement, disclosed that the incident occurred near the Third Mainland Bridge in the early hours of Monday, 20th February 2023.

“At about 7 am on Monday 20th of February 2023, a commercial passenger ferry named Fazma logistics, loaded with 17 passengers, left Ikorodu ferry terminal at exactly 6:45 am en route Ebute Ero but unfortunately capsized around Third mainland bridge close to Bariga ferry terminal,” the statement read.

“All the passengers were rescued alive by first responders including officers of the Lagos State Waterways Authority LASWA. Boat recovery operations commenced immediately while the boat captain is been interrogated and investigation is on going.”