18 Nigerian nurses involved in fake certificate scandal in the US





The Texas Board of Nursing has filed charges against 18 nurses from Nigeria residing in Texas, the United States for obtaining educational credentials through fraudulent means.

In a statement on its website, the Board published 23 names of persons indicted with fake certificates of which 18 of them were Nigerians. The board in its statement said an investigation carried out showed that the suspects were caught in a grand fraudulent diploma/transcript scheme. The board explained that the suspects procured fraudulent nursing credentials which they used to sit for the national nursing board exam. It added that the formal charges filed against the offenders are not a final disciplinary action, therefore, they are permitted to work pending the outcome of the charges.

