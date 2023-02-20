80-year-old woman burnt to death as fire guts building in Kwara

The Kwara State Fire Service has recovered the body of an 80-year-old woman who died in a building gutted by fire in Ilorin, the state capital.

Head, Media and Publicity of the service, Hassan Adekunle, in a statement disclosed that the fire incident occurred at number 43 Adegboye Street behind the Federal Secretariat, Fate area, Ilorin East Local Government on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

According to the spokesperson, the fire was reported by one Mr. Oni at about 3pm.

“The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained while it was confined to the first floor of the storey building where it originated from. Out of 4 flats in the storey building, one flat was affected,” the statement read.

“Due to delay in distress call, the raging fire has caused severe damage to the buildings and a woman of about 80 years old was recovered from the building and presumed dead before the spread of the fire was confined and eventually subdued. The Federal Fire Service was also in attendance.