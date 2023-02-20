APC suspends North-East Vice Chairman for associating with Governor Fintiri





Mustapha Salihu, north-east Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress has been suspended for six months over alleged “anti-party activities”.

Salihu who is accused of associating with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was suspended alongside his ward chairman, Abdulkadir Abdullahi.

The decision to suspend the duo was taken at an emergency executive ward meeting on Sunday, February 19. The statement read;