APC suspends North-East Vice Chairman for associating with Governor Fintiri

Mustapha Salihu, north-east Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress has been suspended for six months over alleged “anti-party activities”.
Salihu who is accused of associating with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was suspended alongside his ward chairman, Abdulkadir Abdullahi.
The decision to suspend the duo was taken at an emergency executive ward meeting on Sunday, February 19. The statement read;
“The All Progressives Congress, Rumde ward working committee, Yola north LGA held an emergency meeting on Sunday 19th February, 2023 and considered among many other things before it, the immediate suspension of the north-east vice-chairman of the APC, Comrade Mustapha Salihu over glaring and proven anti-party activities, gross abuse of office and creating crisis within the ranks of the party at all levels which if left unchecked will affect the party at the forthcoming general elections. “Therefore, in…
Source: Linda Ikeji