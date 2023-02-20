ECOWAS hails FG over preparation for 2023 elections





The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has commended the Federal Government over preparation for the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

The commendation came when the ECOWAS leaders convened an extraordinary summit this weekend to examine the progress made with the transitions in Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali, as well as the level of preparations for elections in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

The meeting which took place on the margins of the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly in Ethiopia, Addis Ababa under the Chairmanship of Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and Chair of ECOWAS Authority, also deliberated on the update on the establishment of a Regional Force against Terrorism and for the restoration of constitutional order, and a briefing on the outcome of the EU-ECOWAS Political Dialogue that took place in Brussels, from 6th to 7th February, 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari, was represented by the Minister of…