Four police officers killed as unknown gunmen attack Awada police station





Unknown gunmen attacked the Awada Police Station in Idemilli North LGA of Anambra State using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and automatic firearms in the early hours of today February 20.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, says operatives attached to state police command engaged the assailants jointly with troops from 302 Artillery Regiment of the Nigeria Army in a gun duel. He said three of the assailants were fatally wounded while three Kalashnikov rifles and one Automatic Pump Action gun were recovered from them.

He added that other items recovered from the assailants include a brown Lexus 330 with reg no. GWA 415BB ABJ, one unregistered KYMCO motorcycle suspected to be stolen properties, charms and other incriminating items.