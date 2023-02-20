Mace carted away as protesters invade Ogun LG secretariat





The ongoing protest in Ogun state has taken a different twist as Sagamu Local Government secretariat was invaded by violent protesters who carted away the mace of the council’s legislative house.

Two banks were burnt down during the protest which began on Monday morning February 20, over the cash crunch issue in the country.

A youth leader in the town, Kayode Segun-Okeowo has already condemned the development and further alleged that it is a “motivated destruction”. He said;

“This is not a protest. I’m a comrade and understand the ABC of protest. It’s motivated to cause destruction. “Those behind this must be stopped.”

Punch reported that the protesters later advanced to the council secretariat, invaded offices and made away with the mace. They shattered windows and broke doors at the secretariat.

The council chairman, Afolabi Odulate who confirmed theft of the mace said;