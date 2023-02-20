Man in court for allegedly placing his penis inside seagull’s mouth





A man is set to stand trial for allegedly putting his penis in a seagull’s beak, causing significant suffering to the bird.

David Lee appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, England, on Friday, February 17, charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The bizarre offence is alleged to have taken place in Sunderland on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Prosecutors told the court that Lee, 39 “Unreservedly did an act [where] he took a wild bird, forced it down, and placed his penis in its mouth, whereby causing unnecessary suffering to that animal.”

Lee has entered a plea of not guilty, reports Chronicle Live. He was granted unconditional bail until his trial at a later date.

All species of gull are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.

The act makes it illegal to intentionally or recklessly injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest or…