Nigeria is better than how Buhari government met it in 2015 – Lai Mohammed





The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says Nigeria is better than where it was in 2015 when President Buhari took over as President. Mohammed stated this when he appeared on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) on Monday, February 20.

While speaking during the program, Lai Mohammed said the Buhari-led government has met the expectations of Nigerians. The minister said the attempts to de-market the government were the handwork of die-hard naysayers and a very vocal minority.

He stated that one of the many achievements of the Buhari-led government is the reclaiming of the 27 local governments that were under the control of Boko Haram members in 2015. He recalled that in 2015, Nigeria was the number one importer of rice from Thailand but with the administration’s policies and programs on agriculture, the country is self-sufficient in the staple and food in general.

Mohammed further stated that under the administration’s social intervention programs, 10…