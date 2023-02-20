Nigerian man shows the deplorable state of the N200 notes given to him at the bank (photo/video)





As Nigerians troop to the banks to collect the old N200 notes reintroduced into the economy by President Buhari, a Nigerian man has shared a video showing the deplorable state of the old N200 notes he received from his bank.

He shared photos and video with the caption…

‘’I just received this from the bank, they’re so bad and most of them are torn but half bread is better that none. We really need to do better in the way we handle our currency in this country.”

Watch the video below…