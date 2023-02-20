Two arrested for impersonating Rivers CP and defrauding victims

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two cyber criminals for allegedly impersonating the Commissioner of Police, CP Okon Effiong, and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who made this known in a statement on Monday, February 20, said the suspects used a photo of the CP to create a fake Facebook account with his image and defrauded people, mostly job and admission seekers.

“Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Rivers State Command have tracked and arrested two suspects namely; Amadi Hemenachi, 28 and GoodLuck Nnochiri, 27,” the statement read.

“The two are from Akukabi and Obibi villages respectively in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“They are involved in a case of conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, obtaining money by pretense, and unlawful possession of multiple ATM cards.

“The suspects are alleged to have hacked into the Google network and uploaded the photograph of the…