Woman commits suicide by setting herself ablaze over inability to repay N70,000 loan (video)

A middle-aged woman, known as Mama Dada, committed suicide in Ogun State by setting herself over her inability to offset a loan of N70,000 she took from a microfinance bank, LAPO.

It was gathered that the woman set herself ablaze in her rented apartment located at the Oke-Keesi, Itoko area of Abeokuta on Saturday afternoon, February 18, 2023.

An eyewitness and a resident of the area, Bolanle Ajayi, who spoke to PUNCH said that the woman killed herself after she was unable to pay back a loan she took from LAPO.

“I was told that she obtained the loan running into N70,000.” she said.

The secretary of the Community Development Association in the area, Ade Babawale, confirmed that the deceased was owing the bank.

“She is owing the ‘Gbomu le lantern’ the sum of N70,000, because she was unable to meet up with the payment she then sent her last born to buy fuel and also use style to discharge the small boy and she locks herself up inside the room and wet everywhere…