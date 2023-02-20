You’re a fat fool. I avoid Yoruba actresses because I don’t have power to sleep in the shrine





Actress Tonto Dikeh has taken a swipe at her colleague, Foluke Daramola for taking sides with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill after she called him out for allegedly being a deadbeat dad.

Shortly after describing Churchill as her “one and only brother”, Foluke who was dragged into an exchange with an Instagram user asked Tonto Dikeh to move on, adding that she doesn’t know the implication of what she’s doing.

Reacting to Foluke’s comment, Tonto Dikeh described her as “fat fool”. She further claimed that she avoids Yoruba actresses because she doesn’t want to sleep in a shrine.

Tonto Dikeh who also claimed that no one came to Churchill’s aid when he allegedly needed money for their wedding, further stated she would come for Foluke if she disrespects her again.

See her post below…