All banks in Ogun State shut down over destruction of bank properties by rioters





All commercial banks in Ogun State have closed following the destruction of bank buildings by Nigerians protesting the Naira scarcity.

The Ogun State Bankers’ Forum made this known in a communique issued today, Feb. 21.

“You are aware of the massive destructions of all Commercial Banks buildings and other properties yesterday Monday 20th of February, 2023 in Sagamu axis of the State. We thank the Almighty God for the safety of our colleagues during the violent attack. “While we have held meetings with the State Executives with full assurances of improved security, we feel saddened that the response of the security operatives was absent until all banks were destroyed before decisive actions were taken. “It is a common saying in our land that a death that kills one’s Neighbour is only telling you a proverb that it will soon be your turn. “Recall that within the spate of two weeks, we have had related attacks in Sapon and Asero areas of Abeokuta, Sango Ota axis,…





Source: Linda Ikeji