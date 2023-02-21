Anambra Police arrest woman who defrauded single ladies of over N9m after claiming her ‘abroad-based brother’ is looking for a wife

Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old woman, Mrs Akunna Roseline Udom, for alleged conspiracy, advance fee fraud and stealing.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who made this known in a statement on Monday, February 20, said the suspect belongs to a notorious gang that specializes in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the PPRO, Udom targets single young ladies with false promises to get them married to her brother who is based overseas.

The spokesperson said the woman who joined the gang last year has defrauded more than five young ladies of over N9m.

“Roseline is a member of a notorious gang of 3-man, who specialise in defrauding members of the public. While some of her syndicate members are still at large, she confessed that her victims are mainly single young ladies, who work in cooperate offices like banks, civil service and sales girls, assuring them that her brother who is based overseas is looking for a…