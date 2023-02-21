Anyone who says governors didn’t show concern on people’s sufferings until this Naira swap policy is not fair to us





Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said anyone criticizing him and other governors opposing the New Naira Swap policy is not being fair to them.

Nigerians have lashed out at him and ten other APC governors for filing a lawsuit against the Federal Government over the naira redesign policy.

Governor El-Rufai has vehemently kicked against the policy and has accused the government of using the policy to cause unwarranted hardship on many Nigerians, and to work against the APC presidential candidate for the February 25 presidential election.

Defending their action in an interview with Radio France International (RFI), Hausa, El-Rufai said those criticizing them are ignorant of the roles of a governor and his responsibilities.

“How many times did I comment on security, for three years I have been advising them not to reconcile with these bandits, let’s kill them, so now people have forgotten what I said and start saying I didn’t comment until this policy? Secondly, on ASUU,…





Source: Linda Ikeji