APC seeks out-of-court settlement between FG and Governors over cash swap policy





The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, February 20, brokered a truce between the federal government and Governors who are members of the party and who have also been kicking against the cash swap policy instituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Recall that some APC Governors filed a lawsuit before the Supreme Court, seeking an order that would declare the cash swap policy and Naira redesign as illegal.

The Nation reported that the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu invited Governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States, and the Attorney General Abubakar Malami to a meeting to find an out-of-court court solution to the legal tussle before the next hearing of the suit.

Malami, who arrived from Ethiopia, reportedly drove straight to the party secretariat where he was later joined by Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Yayaha Bello (Kogi) and Matawalle Bello (Zamafara).

The chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum…