Appeal Court affirms APC’s Oyebanji as Ekiti governor





Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has been affirmed as winner of the June 18th governorship election in Ekiti state by an appellate court.

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni, had claimed that Oyebanji’s victory was characterised by irregularities. He also averred that it was wrong for Mai Mala Buni-led APC leadership to have supervised the primary that produced Oyebanji as the governorship candidate.

Oni added that the ticket that brought in Monisade Afuye as Ekiti deputy governor should be disqualified over an alleged presentation of fake WAEC results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A three-member panel of the court on Tuesday, February 21, however struck out the appeal for lacking merit.