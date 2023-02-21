Brad Pitt, 59, is getting ‘serious’ with his new 29-year-old girlfriend Ines de Ramon and has introduced her to ‘most of’ his six kids





Brad Pitt is reportedly getting serious with his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon as she navigates her divorce from ex, Paul Wesley.

The 59-year-old actor – who is still battling his own bitter seven-year divorce and custody battle with Angelina, 47 – started dating Ines, 29, back in November and, according to a source close to the star, the pair have grown incredibly close over the past three months.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, the insider revealed that Brad has now introduced Ines to ‘most of’ the six children he shares with ex-Angelina, while detailing how he and his new partner have each been a source of support to one another after ‘bonding’ over their respective divorces.

Ines’ ex-husband, The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 40, officially filed for divorce on February 17 – five months after their split was confirmed by a spokesperson.

‘The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,’ the rep stated in…