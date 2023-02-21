Photos from the mass burial of Madonna University students burnt to death in road accident 



The remains of eight students of Madonna University, Elele, Rivers State, who died in an auto crash on their way to Taraba State from Port Harcourt, have been laid to rest.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 18, at the TTC/Special Science School junction, Abakaliki in Ebonyi State while the students were travelling home from school on account of the forthcoming general election.

Seven other students reportedly survived the incident with varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital Hospital in Ebonyi State.

The mass burial was held on Tuesday morning, February 21, at the Magami Christian Cemetery in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

A Facebook user, Tony Matinjah identified one of the victims as his brother, Amamzala Donald Matinjah, a 300 level Optometry student.