Police parade medical doctor arrested for murder of women and organ harvesting in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has paraded a former Chief Medical Director (CMD) of government-owned Kaiama general hospital, Kaiama local government area of the state, Dr. Abass Adio Adeyemi, for murder and organ harvesting.

It would be recalled that the decomposed bodies of two missing women were found buried in a shallow grave in the doctor’s office.

Before then, the suspect, who hails from Offa LGA of Kwara State, was arrested for killing a cab driver, Emmanuel Yobo Agbovinuere.

He allegedly killed the victim in Benin City, Edo state, dumped his corpse at Otofure community on the Benin-Lagos highway and absconded with the deceased’s vehicle.

Speaking while parading the 36- year-old suspect in Ilorin on Monday evening, February 20, 2023, the state Police commissioner, Paul Odama, said that the command is closing in on other members of syndicate involved in the crime.

According to the CP, the suspected allegedly sedated some of his victims; mostly women before he…