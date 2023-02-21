Singaporean woman who had a child with Nigerian love scammer sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for helping to launder $356,000

A Singaporean woman who was recruited by a Malaysia-based Nigerian love scammer, Awolola Oladayo Opeyemi, has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for her role in the scam.

32-year-old Suhaili Suparjo fell in love with Opeyemi and had a daughter with him. Persuaded by him and “blinded by love”, she acted as his money mule and laundered more than S$356,000 in criminal proceeds for him.

She was sentenced on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in Singapore, after pleading guilty to two counts of helping to retain benefits from criminal conduct, under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

Another four charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that Suhaili was recruited by Opeyemi, who was a member of a Nigerian criminal group carrying out scams worldwide while based in Malaysia.

In December 2021, Opeyemi, then 37, was sentenced in a Singapore district court to five years’ jail after he pleaded guilty to three…