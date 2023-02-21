Three states file suit against Malami, Emefiele over Contempt of Court





The government of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states have filed contempt proceedings against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over their alleged failure to comply with the Supreme Court order on old naira notes.

Recall that on February 8, the Apex court had restrained the CBN from going ahead with the deadline on the use of old notes following an ex parte application brought by the three states. The three state governments filed contempt proceedings against Malami and Emefiele for failing to obey the ruling of the apex court

In the fresh documents filed before the court, the three states warned the AGF and the CBN Governor of the consequences of their continued failure to comply with the apex court’s order made on February 3. The two sets of Form 48, filed by the lawyers for the three states, form part of the applications for consideration by the Supreme Court Justices when the…