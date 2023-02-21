Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, never





U.S. President Joe Biden has said Ukraine “stands strong” a year after the Russian invasion and that Moscow would never defeat its neighbour, after President Putin said in a fiery speech on Tuesday February 21, that Russia will never lose to Ukraine.

Hours before Biden spoke in Poland following a surprise visit to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that Moscow would achieve its objectives in Ukraine and accused the West of plotting to destroy Russia. Putin also suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty over the West’s support for Kyiv.

The nuclear treaty signed by then-U.S. President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the countries can deploy.

Due to expire in 2026, it allows each country to physically check the other’s nuclear arsenal, although tensions over Ukraine had already brought inspections to a halt.

Putin, increasing the tension in what has become the biggest…