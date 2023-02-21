‘Welcome to Hollywood – Megan Fox tells female guitarist who was falsely linked to her fiance Machine Gun Kelly





American actress, Megan Fox has been forced to defend Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd after fingers were pointed at as the reason behind recent relationship drama.

The Transformers star, 36, returned to Instagram and left a lengthy comment on 27-year-old Sophie’s recent album art post, shared on Saturday, after fans speculated that she may have played a part in her alleged split from MGK, 32.

‘How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into confirmation of it – I will never understand. Why are people so… so dumb. Sophie you are insanely talented,’ she wrote.

‘Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can (heart emoji). middle finger up,’ she added.

Sophie replied, ‘The internet is so wild! Sending so much love @meganfox





It comes after Fox insisted there was absolutely no cheating…