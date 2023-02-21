“You are a filthy ugly trouble making ni**er and we intend to kill you, your children, and husband” British-Nigerian lawyer Shola Mos-Shogbamimu receives death threat





Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, the British-Nigerian lawyer, activist, and commentator who appears on English TV to speak against racism and inequality, has received a death threat.

The threat came from the National Action London Cell.

In the letter, she was called a ni**er, monkey, and other racist slurs.

They then told her that she has gone too fat for frequently appearing on TV to criticise ethnic white Europeans and she will be killed for that.

They also added that they will kill her children and her husband.

