Actress, Ruth Kadiri calls out man who was “snatched” by his baby mama’s friend





Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri-Ezerika has called out the man who is dating his baby mama’s friend.

Munira, a mother of one, went on Instagram to accuse her friend Adeola Ariyo of snatching her man (read here).

As the news went viral, Ruth weighed in.

She said that only a man who has no self worth will allow himself to trend for being snatched.

“He is a mumu man,” she added.

She also called out the lady who snatched her friend’s man.

“Valueless women excited her left her for me,” Ruth wrote.

Meanwhile, Oluwafunso Asiwaju, the first wife of Kazim Adeoti who accused Mercy Aigbe of taking her husband, liked Ruth’s post calling out men who allow themselves to be snatched.