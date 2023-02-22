Bandits kidnap female councillor in Plateau

Suspected bandits have kidnapped a female councillor, Hannatu Bawa, in Plateau State, Hannatu Bawa.

Bawa, who represents Kabwir-Fadar Ward in the Kanke Local Government Area of the state, was abducted in the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

According to the Punch report, she was in her house located on Kabwir-Dawaki road when the bandits stormed the community and whisked her away to an unknown destination.

A resident of the Kabwir community, Julius Godiya, confirmed the incident to the Punch in Jos.

“It was around 3 am on Tuesday that the bandits came and abducted the female councillor. She was sleeping in her house in Kabwir when she was kidnapped,” he said.

“Her abductors gained entrance into her apartment through the window which has no burglary proof and forcefully removed her through the window. Her door was still locked when community members gathered at her place during daybreak.

Godiya added that the matter had been reported to security agents who…