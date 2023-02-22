EFCC arraigns man for alleged impersonation and theft in Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on February 20, 2023 arraigned one Emmanuel Esekhaegbe before Justice Mohammed Yunusa of the Federal High Court Kano on an eight count charge of impersonation and stealing.

The defendant allegedly stole the identity of unsuspecting persons and used the same to open accounts with several banks for the purpose of receiving stolen funds from his victims’ bank accounts.

One of the charges against the defendant reads “That you, EMMANUEL ADEDEJI ESEKHAEGBE, on or about 28th January, 2022, in Kano within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did removed the sum of N200,000.00 from the account of one Nazir Abdulkadir Ahmed with account number 0164161006 domiciled with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc to purported accounts of Hassana Onyi Momoh and Famous Imokhai with Opay Digital Services Ltd before moving same to your Zenith Bank account with account number 2178627241, which sum you knew represented the proceed of an unlawful act and…