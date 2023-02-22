Hunter finds thousands of voter’s cards disposed inside bush in Nnewi and takes them to a radio station (video)





A radio station in Anambra State has recorded a video of the drum-full of voter’s cards brought to their station.

According to a presenter at Authority Radio FM in Nnewi, a hunter brought the cards to the station after finding them discarded inside a bush in Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State.

“The names that we have here, they are all coming from the people who are from Nnewi North and of course the entire South East,” the radio presenter explained.

“These guys have looked for their PVCs, they have lost hope… How can someone do this? A few days to the general election of 2023 and this is what we’re seeing,” the radio staffer added.

