INEC distributes electoral materials in Lagos (photos)





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has begun the distribution of electoral materials to the 20 Local Government Areas (LGA) in Lagos state, ahead of the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 25.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, confirmed this to journalists at the Central Bank of Nigeria office, Lagos on Wednesday, February 22, where the materials were kept. Agbaje said that all the materials would be distributed on Wednesday to the LGAs where the electoral officers from each council would do the final distributions on election day.

He said that all political parties were invited for the distributions which showed that Lagos State had enough materials for the elections.