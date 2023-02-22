Malawi Defence Force soldier arrested for killing his 4-year-old daughter after separation from wife



Police have finally arrested a Malawi Defence Force soldier, Medium Nyirongo for allegedly killing his 4-year-old biological daughter, Jane.

Kasungu Police Spokesperson Joseph Kachikho, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, said the 30-year-old soldier, who works at Engineers Battalion in Kasungu, had separated with wife recently.

According to the police spokesperson, Nyirongo sent his two children to his mother in Mzimba after separation from his wife. However, the children were sent back to him on January 23, 2023.

After receiving them, he took them to a bush near Kalumba stream at night, where he allegedly murdered the daughter Jane by suffocating her, and left the 2 year-old son in the bush.

“The boy was found on January 27 by a lady identified as Rosemary Jasi who was on her way to her garden. The remains of Jane was found on February 11, 2023,” the police spokesperson said.