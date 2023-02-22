Movie Star ‘Uwaezuoke’ begs voters to vote Princess Mbakwe for Anambra Central Senatorial zone





Nigerian Movie star, Nze Stephen Anajemba aka Uwaezuoke yesterday asked indigenes and residents of Anambra Central Senatorial zone to ensure the candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party , NNPP , Princess Bar Helen Ifeoma Mbakwe wins Saturday Senatorial election to represent the people of Anambra Central.

According to Comrade Anajemba as he prefers to be called, Princess Mbakwe remains the best among all the candidates aspiring to represent Anambra Central Senatorial zone and therefore should be voted in without further reservations.

He spoke at different fora during the campaign tour of Princess Mbakwe, urging all within voting age to ensure Princess Mbakwe is elected as senator of the Federal Republic as she is going to serve with equity, fairness, and justice.

This is coming as the Senatorial candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, for the 2023 Anambra Central Senatorial Election, Princess Barr. Mrs. Helen Ifeoma Mbakwe reiterated that she remains the best to serve…