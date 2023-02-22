Teacher stabbed to death in class by ‘possessed’ 16-year-old student in France





A Spanish-language teacher has been stabbed to death in class by a 16-year-old French high student claiming to be “possessed” and hearing voices.

The deadly attack took place today, Wednesday, Feb. 22, at a private Catholic school named after Saint Thomas Aquinas in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, a high-end beach resort town in southwestern France.

The victim was a 54-year-old female teacher who was identified by French news outlets as Agnes Lassalle.

Bayonne prosecutor Jerome Bourrier said the teenage suspect was taken into custody and interviewed by investigators Wednesday.

A criminal probe has been launched for suspected premeditated murder.

Bourrier added that the 16-year-old student had no prior interactions with police or the justice system.

A top government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said early details communicated by the police suggest the teen suffers from serious mental health issues.

After the stabbing, the boy, who has not been publicly…